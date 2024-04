Bob Hawkins suits up to make a pass in his “Time Traveller II” AA/FD slingshot dragster at Santa Pod Raceway’s Dragstalgia event, where Hawkins competes in the Nostalgia Cannonball division and occasionally lights up a fire burnout. Photograph by David Beitler

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

This story was originally published on April 23, 2024.