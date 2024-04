Finnish racer Mikko Rajaniemi suffers a dramatic engine explosion just after leaving the starting line while competing in FIM European Top Fuel Bike at the Nitrolympx held at Hockenheimring in Germany. Photograph by David Beitler

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

