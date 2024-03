The fire, sparks, and fury of nitro-powered race cars are on full display as Aaron Morrow in Terry Darby’s “Nitro Relapse” Fuel Altered and Mitch King in his Top Fuel dragster light up the night. Photograph by Jason “Nubs” Dunn

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

This story was originally published on March 29, 2024.