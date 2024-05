The Paton Racing Top Fuel dragster jumps up on the tire as Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod winner Spencer Hyde hits the throttle to do a burnout on a test pass at Empire Dragway. Photograph by David Hilner

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

