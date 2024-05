Virginia’s Matt Hagan proved once again he’s one of the toughest drivers in NHRA Funny Car competition. Under the guidance of longtime tuner Dickie Venables, Hagan secured his fourth world championship and the first for Tony Stewart’s nitro operation. Photograph by David Hilner

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

This story was originally published on May 24, 2024.