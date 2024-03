Texan driver Ronny Young in his Blue Max Nostalgia Funny Car gives fans at Mo-Kan Dragway a look back at the heyday of Funny Car racing, but with dozens of flip-tops competing in the Funny Car Chaos series, it could be argued that the glory days are back.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]