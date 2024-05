Nitrous oxide is bound to cause a backfire here and there, and for Jamie Fowler, that backfire happened here on a pass at the season-opening PDRA East Coast Nationals. Later in the season, Fowler scored his first Elite Top Sportsman win. Photograph by Darrel Jackson Jr.

