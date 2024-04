Excessive header flames light up the supercharged engine on “Nitro” Mike Kunz’s “Walking Tall” PT Cruiser wheelstander, providing a detailed look at the powerplant before taking off for a pass down the Bakersfield quarter mile. Photograph by Marc Gewertz

