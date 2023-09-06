Connect with us

News

2023 JEGS Performance Summer Fling Presented by Optima Batteries Begins at National Trail Raceway

Published

The second half of the Fling Race Series tour begins this week, September 6-10, at the JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries at National Trail Raceway. The event could prove to be the largest Summer Fling yet with the inclusion of the highly-anticipated $100K Fling All-Star Shootout presented by Fuel Factory.
 
The Fling Team is bringing three $30K races for $690 with $200 round money Friday through Sunday, over $55,000 in racer appreciation giveaways, and a free Laris Motorsports Insurance steak dinner with live music Friday night. The full ‘Fling Experience’ will be delivered with a fun, family atmosphere at a professionally run race.
 
“After listening to feedback after this event last year, we decided to lower the weekend entry fees and format the main event days to take place Friday through Sunday,” said promoter Peter Biondo. “We hope to make it easier for racers who can’t take off from work and can’t get here until the weekend.”
 
New to the Summer Fling will be the K&N Pro 48 category, where bottom-bulb drivers will race until one remains to win the $2,000 bonus, custom trophy, and combine into the main event field.
 
The event fires up with the Law Chevrolet Test and Tune run in conjunction with the All-Star Shootout on Wednesday afternoon. Advanced Product Design Thursday will be a $15,000-to-win warm-up day, with ATI Performance $30K Friday, Fuel Tech $30K Saturday, and American Race Cars $30K Sunday to follow.
 
Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of Strange Engineering with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.
 
For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Columbus” to 41372 for race updates.
 
