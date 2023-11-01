2023 Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame Inductions to be Celebrated on Raceline Radio Network

Bruce Mehlenbacher will once again be a featured guest on the Raceline Radio Network broadcast, hosted by Erik Tomas and heard coast-to-coast across Canada, the week of November 5, 2023.

Of discussion will be the 7th annual Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame Inductees Gala, which will take place at Lamborghini Montreal, in Kirkland Quebec on Saturday November 4. A total of 16 nominees are to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, with the Gala celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the sport of drag racing.

An elite group of Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame inductees past and present, that includes racers, mechanics, crew chiefs, engine and chassis builders, track promoters, announcers, track officials, photographers, journalists, and sponsors will be in attendance. Mehlenbacher will update listeners regarding this year’s inductees.

Erik Tomas and Bruce Mehlenbacher are both enshrined in The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

Since 1992 and celebrating their 31st anniversary this season, the Raceline Radio Network is Canada’s only national motorsport radio voice. It has provided Canadian race fans with in depth shows on the world of motorsport in Canada, the United States and around the world, with a special emphasis on drag racing.

Raceline Radio’s format is highlighted by interviews with the major stars of motorsport, from drivers to team owners and analysts from all types of racing, along with recaps, rumours and opinion.

Raceline Radio Network is co-flag shipped from affiliates Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto and Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton and is aired in Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax and St. Catharines/Niagara/Western New York. The affiliates also feature live audio streaming, podcasts and iPhone access.

For a full list of Raceline Radio Network affiliates and air times in your area, visit www.raceline.ca

The Raceline Radio Network is partnered with Subaru Canada and General Tire Canada.