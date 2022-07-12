2022 PRI Trade Show Registration Now Open

Attendee registration for the 2022 PRI Trade Show, scheduled for December 8-10 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, is now open at PRI2022.com/Attend.

The PRI Show is the world’s premier business event for the auto racing industry. It encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media.

Open to PRI Members who work in the motorsports industry, the PRI Show is the most influential business event in racing, featuring the newest parts and technology, access to countless manufacturers and service providers, and virtually unlimited opportunities to network face-to-face with industry leaders.

“Anticipation for the 2022 PRI Show is high following the success of last year’s event, which proved that business, networking, and education is better when it’s done in person,” said PRI Trade Show Director Karin Davidson. “Tens of thousands of industry professionals will be looking to conduct business and discover new products at this year’s Show.”

The 2022 PRI Show will connect buyers with representatives from over 1,000 exhibiting companies who are eager to showcase their latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, trailers, and more. Attendees will also have unmatched access to live demonstrations, numerous conferences and seminars that are unique to the PRI Show, and special features like the Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, EV Performance Zone, and the Content Creation Zone—all in a single location.

For the first time ever, only qualified industry professionals who are also PRI Members will be permitted to attend the PRI Show. This requirement will ensure that only the highest-quality buyers and attendees will be on hand to shop the latest racing and performance products and services. Individuals can sign up for PRI Membership as part of the online attendee registration process.

“PRI Membership is at the forefront of protecting the racing community and creating a unified voice for the industry,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “The PRI Membership program has been developed for both businesses and individuals as a way for them to get in on the ground level with this critical advocacy for the industry and the way of life that we all love.”

PRI Membership supports race tracks and race events, helps promote motorsports to a growing audience, and supports advocacy efforts. Qualified industry professionals gain entrance to the PRI Show with the annual membership, as well as a range of exclusive year-round benefits. PRI Membership includes a subscription to the digital PRI Magazine and the weekly PRI eNewsletter. Members are also able to post on the PRI Jobs Board. And, they receive a discount on PRI merchandise at the PRI Show. To learn more about the racing industry’s first-of-its-kind membership program, visit PerformanceRacing.com/ Membership/Individual.

By registering early, attendees will ensure they receive their credentials before the Show—beginning in October—allowing them to save time and bypass lines at the on-site registration desk. To register for the 2022 PRI Show, secure hotel reservations, and RSVP for exclusive PRI Education seminars, visit PRI2022.com/Attend.