2022 NMCA Muscle Car Nationals Schedule Announced

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals races into 2022 with six national events held at legendary motorsport facilities. The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals is home to thousands of vintage and modern vehicles participating across championship drag racing, street-legal competition, and car show arenas.

“The season isn’t even over yet and we are ready for the 2022 NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season with contracts in-hand to all six national event facilities. We were happy to get somewhat back to normal business in 2021 and next year will be an extension of our successes. Rockingham Dragway is new for 2022, as it becomes the home of the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. The facilities are top-notch, allowing our racers to compete at high levels and offer a pleasurable fan experience,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals.

NMCA kicks off the year once again at fabled Bradenton Motorsports Park in the middle of March. The tour then moves into North Carolina to Rockingham Dragway, the new host of the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals goes down in April. There’s big action in May at the Gateway to the West when the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing takes place at World Wide Technology Raceway. Following a brief mid-season break is the NMRA/NMCA Power Festival at US 131 Motorsports Park. Everyone’s favorite ice cream store and drag race facility, Summit Motorsports Park, continues to host the prestigious NMCA All-American Nationals. The season concludes once again at Lucas Oil Raceway just outside of Indianapolis with the NMCA World Street Finals.

For more information on the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

March 17-20, 2022

20TH Annual Muscle Car Mayhem

Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton FL

April 21-24, 2022

14TH Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals

Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, NC

May 12-15, 2022

17TH Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

July 21-24, 2022

2nd Annual NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

US 131 Motorsports Park, Martin MI

August 25-28 2022

21st Annual NMCA All-American Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Sept. 22-25, 2022

21st Annual NMCA World Street Finals

Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

