2022 Keystone BIG Show to Feature 50 Year Legacy Celebration

Keystone Automotive Operations will be commemorating its 50th anniversary with their Legacy Celebration when the leading distributor and marketer of automotive aftermarket products and services, returns to Grapevine, TX for the 2022 BIG Show presented by Weather Guard.

Throughout the annual customer event, held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center March 25-26, 2022, Keystone will be recognizing their history along with honoring many of the individuals who have contributed to the success of the company and the industry over the last half century. Joining this special Legacy Celebration will be one of the company founders and multi-time NHRA drag racing champion, Joe Amato, who will be interacting with show attendees throughout the weekend. The festivities will also feature a special presentation honoring Amato along with individuals representing the company’s suppliers, manufacturer’s representatives, customers, and employees who have been instrumental in the 50-year history of Keystone Automotive Operations.

“This very special Legacy Celebration within The BIG Show provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge many of the important people who have made a significant contribution to our success over the last 50 years,” said Keystone Automotive Operations President, Bill Rogers. “It’s an honor for us to celebrate this milestone alongside many influential individuals who have had a tremendous impact on the entire automotive aftermarket industry.”

Visitors to the two-day show will also have the chance to view one of Amato’s NHRA championship winningTop Fuel dragsters which will be prominently displayed at the entrance to the Gaylord Texan Convention Hall. Keystone Automotive Operations will also be hosting a unique showcase featuring memorabilia from the private Joe Amato collection highlighting his prolific racing career along with items representing the corporation’s history and progression over the last five decades.

“This company has a long and wonderful history and it’s quite a story to tell,” said Keystone Automotive Operations Vice President, Category Management, Larry Montante. “We’re excited to have Joe with us for the weekend and look forward to him sharing some of the stories from those early days with everyone at the show. The BIG Show is our signature event, bringing our customers and suppliers together in a wonderful setting to renew, foster and establish many meaningful relationships in an environment that is unlike any other event in the industry. There are a great number of people who are responsible for our success, and we are excited for this celebration as we shine some light on their impact over these many years.”

In addition to Legacy Celebration festivities, The BIG Show will be showcasing exhibiter displays, more than 100 show vehicles and product education along with substantial show-only sales and promotions within the world-class facilities of the host Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center.

“The BIG Show brings the industry together and for many, this is the first opportunity of the year to meet with industry colleagues and interact in person,” stated Rogers. “From the new product showcases to feature vehicles and supplier displays, our customers will have valuable exposure to the industry’s most popular and in-demand products while sharing their feedback with the manufacturers who bring them to market. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone and having some fun in Texas.”

For those unable to attend the 2022 BIG Show, Keystone will expand the show’s reach as they once again present a virtual BIG Show following the live event, April 4-8. This virtual show will be the third successive year of the online event allowing participants the chance to partake in many of the same offers and promotions as the live event while engaging with presenting suppliers in a safe and convenient online format.

“There is nothing like the in-person event, but we are pleased to present the automotive aftermarket’s best virtual show for those who are not able to be there,” says Montante.

For more information, please visit keystonebigshow.com or contact your Keystone Representative.

