2021 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2021 SEMA Show, scheduled for Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., is now open at www.semashow.com/register.

The premier gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry, the 2021 SEMA Show already has more than 1,500 companies confirmed to exhibit and many more expected before the event takes place in November. Exhibitors include major automakers and small businesses, as well as iconic aftermarket manufacturers who are enhancing their booths to heighten their presence at what will be the first industry-wide in-person gathering for the $46.2 billion specialty automotive industry in nearly two years.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Given the restrictions our industry has endured the last year, pent-up demand for the SEMA Show is at an all-time high,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “More so than other years, the 2021 SEMA Show will be fundamental in helping industry professionals grow existing relationships, create new ones, and push their businesses forward.”

Attendees at the 2021 SEMA Show will witness firsthand nearly two year’s worth of innovation, technology, and new products from manufacturers, as they showcase products, debut vehicles, conduct demonstrations, and prepare to do business throughout all four halls of the 3.2-million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We are ready to get back to SEMA and connect with our customers this fall,” said Michael Hamrick, Wilwood Disc Brakes events and promotions manager. “Everyone at Wilwood Disc Brakes is putting their best foot forward to have a great event and catch up with our customers. We have quite a few new products to unveil, and SEMA is the place to do it.”

With the entire Convention Center in use, the SEMA Show floor will be designed to improve traffic flow and make navigating the event simple and easy. The 2021 SEMA Show floorplan will begin to take shape during the annual Priority Space Selection process June 7-23. Companies that submit booth space applications before May 7 will participate in the weeks-long process to determine their booth location on the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees will also be able to sign up for educational seminars featuring industry experts, and networking events that bring market niches together.

“We’re excited to already be working with the more than 1,500 companies that have committed to exhibit at this year’s SEMA Show, and we expect hundreds more to reserve booth space before May 7,” said Gattuso. “We encourage attendees to register early so they can secure their credentials and receive updates on breaking news from what will be an amazing event.”

Registration for the 2021 SEMA Show is offered in three categories – attendee, exhibitor, and media – and everyone must qualify to receive a badge and attend. For more information about qualifying documents and the 2021 SEMA Show, log on to www.semashow.com.

Comments