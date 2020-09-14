2020 PRI Show Canceled

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) announced today that the 2020 PRI Trade Show will not be taking place as scheduled in December.

The announcement comes after months of working closely with the Visit Indy team, the Indiana Convention Center staff, and other Indianapolis officials to develop a plan for a safe and productive PRI Trade Show. Despite health and safety guidelines that would have been in place, mounting uncertainty related to the Coronavirus resulted in an environment that would not be conducive to a productive trade show.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the 2020 PRI Trade Show will not take place,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Our goal is to always do what is best for the motorsports industry, and PRI will continue to lead with business solutions for an ever-changing future.”

The organization is committed to supporting motorsports parts manufacturers, resellers, racetracks, race teams, sanctioning bodies, media, and racers themselves, through legislative advocacy, training, and more.

Full refunds for PRI Trade Show exhibitor booth deposits will be issued.

Updates will be posted to performanceracing.com.

