2020 LS Engine Sweepstakes Winner Announced

Holley is pleased to announce Jonathon West, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., as the official winner of its 2020 LS Engine Sweepstakes. As the winner, West will receive a twin-supercharged 427ci LS engine totaling $23,364.44 in value.

West was notified of his good fortune by Holley Director of Marketing, Bill Tichenor and couldn’t believe his luck.

“It’s always great to see someone win one of our engines who intends to use it,” said Tichenor. “This engine is amazing and it’s going to help Jonathon get his F-body down the strip like never before!”

“With all the telemarketers now, I thought it was just one of those guys when the phone rang,” said West. “I was so excited. I’m going to put this in my Camaro, of course, I’ll probably have to cage it now!”

West plans to install the engine in his 1969 Camaro where it will replace the current big block sourced from a ‘70s pickup. While the Camaro is currently in the garage on jack stands, West has a renewed vigor to once again frequent his local dragstrip, Bandimere Speedway, with the new engine in tow.

The LS, built by Prestige Motorsports in Concord, North Carolina, is based on a Dart SHP LS Next Pro block and utilizes Prestige’s own high-flow, 11-degree cathedral port heads. It features twin TorqStorm Superchargers and is backed by fully forged internals from Eagle Specialty Products and DSS Racing.

Holley decked the engine out from LS swap oil pan all the way up to the Lo-Ram intake manifold complete with Holley Terminator X EFI up top, ensuring a powerful, drop-in-ready combination.

On the heels of the LS Engine Sweepstakes, Holley and Prestige Motorsports are once again planning to make another lucky enthusiast’s dream come true with a 2020 Hemi Engine Sweepstakes which will announce a winner September 30, 2020.

Comments