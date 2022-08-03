11th Annual JEGS Summer Door Car Shootout presented by BTE returns to I-57 Dragstrip this Fall

The “Biggest Little Door Car Race in the Midwest” returns to I-57 Dragstrip this September, featuring the richest purse and most lucrative prize vault in event history.

Daily main events presented by Ohio Crankshaft, Brodix Cylinder Heads, and Moser Engineering will feature an $11,000 winner’s purse. New for 2022: the last standing No Box entrant in each day’s main event will earn a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Laris Motorsports Insurance (in addition to the purse/round money that comes with their late round finish)!

The biggest feature of the 2022 JEGS Summer Door Car Shootout presented by BTE promises to be the Siebert Performance Ultimate 57 Shootout presented by K1Technologies. This stand-alone race within a race has been designed in appreciation for longtime supporters of the “Biggest Little Door Car Race in the Midwest.” The field is invitation-only; limited to competitors who have attended at least 9 of the previous 10 JEGS SDCS events, or have visited the JEGS SDCS winner’s circle. There is no entry fee to the Ultimate 57 for qualifying racers. The winner will receive a Siebert Performance Sportsman Series 404 LS engine, complete from carb to pan. This engine will come with dyno sheets (700+ HP!) and is valued at over $18,000!

The Oakley Performance Quick 16 returns for 2022 as well, showcasing the fastest 16 cars on the grounds for a $2,000 winner’s purse.

Both the Oakley Performance Quick 16 and the Siebert Performance Ultimate 57 presented by K1 Technologies will highlight the Saturday night Law Chevrolet/Buick salute to the fans, which promises to entertain a packed house under the I-57 Dragstrip lights on Saturday evening. In addition to the on-track competition, fans will be treated to the final rounds of the always entertaining JEGS Wheelie Wagon contest and the Goodyear “Best Burnout” competition.

Racers will be treated throughout the weekend with the hospitality they’ve come to expect from the I-57 Dragstrip and JEGS Summer Door Car Shootout staff: a complimentary breakfast cart will roll through the pits each morning courtesy of Lucas Oil Products. Wiseco Performance presents the annual Butch Daugherty Memorial Ice Cream social, featuring cold treats for racers and crew throughout the event. And Vintage Race Trailers will present the annual Saturday night racer BBQ, free to all competitors and weekend spectators.

In addition to the $70,000+ GUARANTEED cash purse, the JEGS Summer Door Car Shootout will feature more than $45,000 in prizes courtesy of dozens of quality manufacturers and suppliers!

The event is limited to 250 entrants, and slots are already filling quickly. To ensure participation in the “Biggest Little Door Car Race in the Midwest,” complete this entry form and mail it in with a refundable $100 deposit: thisisbracketracing.com/sdcs-2022-form

For the latest event information, follow Summer Door Car Shootout on Facebook.