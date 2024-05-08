10 Things to Know About Stroud Safety’s Inertia Frontal Head Restraint

Stroud Safety, in a co-branded effort with Meru Safety, has launched the Inertia Frontal Head Restraint. This device features the newest technology in the head and neck restraint market, and the devices apply an industry-changing Inertia Dampening System (IDS) to help drastically reduce concussion-causing forces without giving up any neck safety.

Here are 10 things to know about Stroud’s Inertia Frontal Head Restraint:

The product is SFI 38.1 approved and has undergone rigorous testing. A hollow carbon fiber collar with non-slip belt grips is featured on the device and makes for a product that weighs approximately two pounds. Custom molded honeycomb infill padding with Nomex-wrapped covers are oversized for maximum protection. Magnetic locating helmet anchors make it easy to attach and detach the head and neck restraint, which fits most helmet models. There are fire-resistant Kevlar® webbing sliding tethers with quick-click magnetic blended M6 stainless steel helmet mounts. The hinged collar and headrest design, complete with a hydraulic shock absorber, help dampen head movement throughout the entire length of impact. The head and neck restraint has a fully customized CNC-designed dampener with proprietary IDS technology featuring speed-sensitive valving to maximize both safety and comfort. The moving headrest allows for universal use in all seating positions and is available in two sizes, with a children’s model in the works. It reduces the force through the head on the Z axis to 53 G-forces in a 70 G-force impact. Hundreds of pounds under the SFI upper neck tension threshold.

The Stroud Inertia Frontal Head Restraint retails at $1,250. All Stroud Safety Inertia carbon fiber frontal head restraint systems include a 12″ helmet tether, helmet side mounting hardware, 0.5 oz thread locking liquid, and a carrying case.

It’s available for purchase directly through Stroud. For additional information and to contact Stroud Safety, visit www.StroudSafety.com or call 405-632-2022.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2024.