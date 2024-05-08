Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

10 Things to Know About Stroud Safety’s Inertia Frontal Head Restraint

Published

Stroud Safety, in a co-branded effort with Meru Safety, has launched the Inertia Frontal Head Restraint. This device features the newest technology in the head and neck restraint market, and the devices apply an industry-changing Inertia Dampening System (IDS) to help drastically reduce concussion-causing forces without giving up any neck safety.

Here are 10 things to know about Stroud’s Inertia Frontal Head Restraint:

  1. The product is SFI 38.1 approved and has undergone rigorous testing.
  2. A hollow carbon fiber collar with non-slip belt grips is featured on the device and makes for a product that weighs approximately two pounds.
  3. Custom molded honeycomb infill padding with Nomex-wrapped covers are oversized for maximum protection.
  4. Magnetic locating helmet anchors make it easy to attach and detach the head and neck restraint, which fits most helmet models.
  5. There are fire-resistant Kevlar® webbing sliding tethers with quick-click magnetic blended M6 stainless steel helmet mounts.
  6. The hinged collar and headrest design, complete with a hydraulic shock absorber, help dampen head movement throughout the entire length of impact.
  7. The head and neck restraint has a fully customized CNC-designed dampener with proprietary IDS technology featuring speed-sensitive valving to maximize both safety and comfort.
  8. The moving headrest allows for universal use in all seating positions and is available in two sizes, with a children’s model in the works. 
  9. It reduces the force through the head on the Z axis to 53 G-forces in a 70 G-force impact.
  10. Hundreds of pounds under the SFI upper neck tension threshold. 

The Stroud Inertia Frontal Head Restraint retails at $1,250. All Stroud Safety Inertia carbon fiber frontal head restraint systems include a 12″ helmet tether, helmet side mounting hardware, 0.5 oz thread locking liquid, and a carrying case.

It’s available for purchase directly through Stroud. For additional information and to contact Stroud Safety, visit www.StroudSafety.com or call 405-632-2022.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.