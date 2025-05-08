Connect with us

10 Questions with Denise Schmidt

I am very excited to be back writing a column for Drag Illustrated. I wrote a column previously called 10 Questions and I interviewed drivers and crew members. Life eventually got in the way, and I have taken a long break from writing. I will be returning with 10 Questions, but with a twist. It will be called 10 Questions with Fans in the Stands. At every race I attend, I will venture into the stands to find three fans that stand out to me and ask them the 10 questions.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #193, the Interview Issue, in March / April of 2025.]

Now, for a little background about me. I am married to Brad Schmidt, who has worked for Todd Tutterow for over 20 years in some capacity. I started my love of drag racing by traveling with Brad. I lucked into helping to maintain the message board previously known as Pro Mod Zone. I was lucky enough to spend a race season following the NHRA Pro Mod series in 2008, working out of the pits of Danny Rowe Racing. I posted race updates and photos on the message boards, I started writing press releases, and Racerchick PR came to life. I travelled to many events with the late Roger Richards, and he taught me so much about traveling with a race team.

In 2014, I took a job with a new series named PDRA, and I spent a couple years updating the Facebook page, handing out discount coupons, and throwing souvenirs to the fans. In the last few years, I have been traveling with Kurt Steding’s P2 Contracting race team, where my husband is a car chief. I spend a lot of time at the races. I love sitting in the stands. I like to interact with the fans and hear what they have to say. Thus, the column is born. I am excited to share the fan side of the sport we all love.

I am consulting with many people about my questions and narrowing down ideas now, so in the next issue we will have an actual column. I hope my contribution will be entertaining, and will bring a point of view that we so often only hear from on social media. Feel free to reach out to me and share your fan-in-the-stands moments. I might use it in a column. We need to celebrate the fans in the stands!

